Are you a fan of (i)Dragon Ball(/i)? If you answered yes, we hope you have been aware of The Game Awards 2023. We say this since Dragon Ball Sparking! was announced at the awards ceremony! ZERO, the successor to the legendary Budokai Tenkaichi series.

Through a trailer, Bandai Namco gave us a look at Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO. There we could see that it is a fighting game that adopts the Tankaichi budokai style to present intense fights in open spaces and with a lot of action.

Below, you can see the first trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO:

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

At the moment, Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO does not have a release date. That said, Bandai Namco confirmed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We’ll stay tuned and let you know when we know more about it.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to play Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more news related to Dragon Ball. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of The Game Awards 2023.

Related video: Stolen nominations at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News