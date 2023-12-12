After a wait of more than 10 years, the Budokai Tenkaichi sub-saga will return in style with Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, the new title in the franchise that will once again bring together Goku and company. Enthusiasm is in the air, but the fans of our region demand a very special feature: the latin dubbing.

For years, fans of the popular manga Akira Toriyama They have requested that the video games have Latin dubbing and that the anime actors return to reprise their roles. Despite insistence, that has never happened.

The community keeps its finger on the line and hopes that the new video game in the franchise will break the bad streak and be the first to include voices in Latin American Spanish.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Will ZERO have Latin dubbing?

Despite Bandai Namco has not commented on the Spanish dubbing of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, a hint suggests that feature will once again be conspicuous by its absence.

On the page of Steam, the supported languages ​​are detailed. According to this information, there will be English and Japanese dubbing, as is tradition. Although the fighting game will arrive in Latin America translated into our language in interface and subtitlesthe table seems to confirm that, indeed, there will be no voices in Spanish.

Because the release date of this proposal remains a mystery, it is possible that the information appearing on Steam is preliminary and incomplete. Either way, fans are disappointed and hoping for the worst-case scenario.

Fan gathers signatures to demand that Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO has voices in Latin Spanish

While waiting for more information to clear up all doubts, a fan turned to social networks to spread a petition in hopes of getting the Budokai Tenkaichi sequel to Mexico y LATAM with the voices of Mario Castañeda, René García, Carlos Segundo, Eduardo Garza, etc.

The user Project Peace created a petition on Change.org to demand that Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO has Latin dubbing. already raised 428 companiesso little by little it gets closer to the goal of 500. Of course, reaching the goal does not mean that Bandai Namco is going to implement that element.

“As a passionate Dragon Ball fan, I find it unfair that such an important game from a franchise so relevant to our region does not have a dubbing in Latin Spanish. It is even more serious when we know that other games based on less popular anime have had this feature,” argues Project Páez.

Will Bandai Namco listen to fan feedback and implement Latin dubbing?

One of the games this fan is referring to is NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, which arrived in Mexico and Latin America with dubbing. Despite the extensive cast of characters, much of the anime’s original cast was respected.

But tell us, would you like the new Budokai Tenkaichi to come to our territory with the original voices of the anime? Let us read you in the comments.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on a date yet to be confirmed. Click here to read more news related to him.

