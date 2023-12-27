Yusuke Murata has redesigned the cover of volume 12 of the Dragon Ball manga.

Yusuke Murata has also been present at the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, redesigning the cover of volume 12 of the Dragon Ball manga.

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball is an IP that needs no introduction, since Akira Toriyama's popular work has been consecrated as one of the most iconic series of all timewhich has marked the childhood of several generations of fans who have not hesitated to express your deep love and admiration for the exciting adventures of Goku and company.

If you know that The 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball manga is very closewhich is why a fascinating and emotional commemorative project called Dragon Ball Super Gallery has been carried out, which has brought together great artists to pay tribute to this work by redesigning the iconic covers of the manga of Akira Toriyama.

That is why, on this occasion, it was the turn of the talented Yusuke Murata, one of the artists of One Punch Manwho has done his bit in this emotional project by redesigning the cover of the Dragon Ball manga volume 12adding its distinctive style.

Yusuke Murata redesigns the cover of volume 12 of the Dragon Ball manga

As we have already mentioned, Dragon Ball Super Gallery has brought together a wide variety of well-known mangakas who have done wonders with the redesign of the Dragon Ball manga covers, further expanding the legacy of this iconic franchise which is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, with 4 decades offering great adventures and iconic moments to several generations of fans who have grown up with the influence of Goku and company.

Also, on this occasion It's the turn of Yusuke Murata, creator of Eyeshield 21 and co-author of One Punch Manto give free rein to your imagination and redesign the cover of the Dragon Ball manga volume #12capturing the unique and striking style that has characterized this talented artist.

Yusuke Murata has added his distinctive style to the cover of volume #12 of the Dragon Ball mangasince the mangaka has taken the original design and taken it to another level, since in his illustration you can see how Master Roshi, Yamcha, Krillin and Goku are chased by what appear to be enemies, conveying the feeling of adrenaline What these beloved characters are experiencing.

Although the redesign of Murata modified some details of this coverthe essence remains the same as the original illustration, which makes this emotional tribute made by this talented mangaka even more fun.

Notably, Yusuke Murata has been characterized by great attention to detail and excellent quality in each panel of the One Punch Man mangasince this artist is considered as one of the best cartoonists todaysublimely illustrating the adventures of Saitama, so it was evident that he would do a great job with the redesign of this iconic cover of the Dragon Ball manga.

Both Dragon Ball and One Punch Man have featured overwhelmingly powerful characters, being Saitama the famous of these adventureswho has been considered on several occasions as a great rival for Goku, so this cover redesign commemorates and shows Yusuke Murata's great respect for Akira Toriyama's legendary work.

In addition, among the mangakas who have participated in this special project is Gege Akutami, creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, who redesigned the cover of the volume #41 of the manga and Yuki Tabata, creator of Black Clover, who was in charge of reinterpreting the cover from volume #40, Both left their mark and unique style in each of these magnificent illustrations. that pay tribute to the Dragon Ball franchise.

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Super Gallery has become a very emotional and special project which has caused nostalgia in the staunch fans of this work, since it relives every moment that this work has left over the years, since there are almost 4 decades of great adventures of Goku and company.

Join the conversation