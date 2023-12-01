Sui Ishida redesigns the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball manga.

Sui Ishida, creator of Toky Ghoul, has redesigned the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball manga.

Dragon Ball is one of the largest and most iconic franchises in the manga/anime industry, which, has marked the childhood of many for several decadesmanaging to transcend with the passage of time, to the point of becoming a cult work that, today, is very loved and honored by millions of fans worldwide.

The 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball manga is very closewhich is why a fascinating and emotional commemorative project has been taking place, called Dragon Ball Super Gallerywhich has brought together great artists to pay tribute to this work, redesigning the distinctive manga covers of Akira Toriyama.

In fact, several mangakas have already given their distinctive touch to the various Dragon Ball manga covers, so, Now it’s the turn of Sui Ishida, creator of Tokyo Ghoul of redesign the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball mangaso fans have been very eager to see what this creative artist will come up with.

Sui Ishida, creator of Tokyo Ghoul, redesigns the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball manga

As we have mentioned, Akira Toriyama’s iconic work, Dragon Ballis about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, being 4 decades offering great adventures and sublime moments to several generations of fanswho have grown up with the influence of Goku and company, since these warriors have had an abysmal impact and influence on millions of followers.

In addition, Akira Toriyama’s legendary work has had a great and notable influence within the manga/anime industrysince this series inspired several mangakas to create their own projects, which is why many are grateful for this legacy, so the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project has been more than successful in giving these artists the opportunity to pay tribute to the dragon ball manga.

It is well known that, monthly a specific mangaka redesigns the cover of the volume corresponding to each month, adding its distinctive touch, which is why, on this occasion, it was the turn of Sui Ishida, creator of Tokyo Ghoulwho has redesigned the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball mangaadding his own style, which has not left anyone indifferent.

As it was expected, Sui Ishida has completely redesigned the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball mangaadding his essence and distinctive touch, which has characterized him in his popular works. Ishida has given a very realistic style to this coverwhich is very surprising and provides a different perspective of this design that will remain in the collective imagination of fans, as it has been a pleasant tribute that highlights the best of both artists.

Notably Sui Ishida is a big Dragon Ball fanso it is not surprising the dedication and love he put into creating redesign the cover of volume #8 of the Dragon Ball mangabecause this is a high-level tribute that has been very well received by many followers.

The love that many mangakas feel for Dragon Ball is very evident.the iconic work of Akira Toriyamasince each cover and tribute made by these artists transmits the love they feel for this magnificent story that completely changed the manga/anime industry, being one of the most viewed and acclaimed of all time.

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Super Gallery is a very emotional project that has brought together renowned artists to pay tribute to this iconic work that has won the hearts of millions of fans for several decades, because although it is about to celebrate its 40th anniversarythis series is more relevant than ever and the announcement of the new anime called Dragon Ball Daima confirms it.

