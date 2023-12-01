The mangaka of Tokyo Ghoul has contributed with his talent to create a new cover of Dragon Ball. This is something that has happened before with other artists, as happened with Gege Akutami, from Jujutsu Kaisen. Sui Ishida has had the honor of being the artist on this occasion.

The redesign of the cover of volume 8 of the manga Dragon Ball is nowhere near celebrating his 40th birthday. One way to thank other Japanese authors and artists for this legacy is to contribute their bit of his talent to the DB universe.

Every month a mangaka redesigns the cover of the corresponding volume each month, providing a unique touch and enchanting fans. He creator of Tokyo Ghoul has left its essence in this new design that thousands of readers have fallen in love with.

This is what the redesign of the cover looks like, which undoubtedly displays the iconic essence that we saw in the Tokyo Ghoul manga. One of the most loved works in Japan and around the world, and whose manga is on the Olympus of the best works of recent times.

In contrast to the bittersweet feeling that its anime adaptation left. Sui Ishida He surprises us again and makes us all fall in love with his incredible talent. A tribute that the Dragon Ball community has been able to appreciate.

Via