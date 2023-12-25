Find out who has been victorious the most between Goku and Vegeta.

Goku and Vegeta have fought many times, but who has won the most matches? Next, we will tell you.

One of the most remembered rivalries of the Shonen genre, definitely, is that of Goku and Vegeta. This dynamic of friendship and desire to improve has not only caused both warriors face each other in epic combatsbut it has even generated other complicated situations, like that time when the prince of the Saiyans allowed himself to be manipulated by Babidi to obtain his revenge.

Goku and Vegeta are some of the most powerful characters in the entire Dragon Ball universe. These warriors don't stop training, because they both want to be the strongest. And, although these two Saiyans are often compared and many fans choose their winner, the truth is that there is evidence of who has obtained more victories.

To tell you who has won the most battles between Goku and Vegeta, we will review all those times when they have faced each other. And we will also take into account their battle in Dragon Ball GT, despite not being canon.

First fight in the Saiyan Saga

Evidently, the first confrontation between these two warriors was at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, in the Saiyan Saga, after Goku returned to Earth to confront these villains who had murdered their friends.

After Goku quickly disabled Nappa, he would begin his fight against Vegeta. This was an impressive exchange of blows., but Vegeta always seemed stronger. Although when Kakarot turned the fight around, the Saiyan prince had no choice but to take the form of his Ozaru to crush him with his hands.

This first fight between Goku and Vegeta was won by the latter. Although We know that after disabling Kakarotit would be the other Z warriors who would defeat an exhausted Vegeta.

The long-awaited revenge in the Majin Buu Saga

After what happened in their first fight, Vegeta and Goku became somewhat of friends/rivals. However, the latter was breaking all its limits by ending great opponents, like Frieza, who humiliated Vegeta to the point of murder. In addition, during the Cell Games Saga, Kakarot was more powerful than the prince of the Saiyans.

All this did grow a kind of envy or sense of inferiority in Vegeta, who began training like crazy to face Goku. In the Majin Buu saga, both were going to fight in the Martial Arts Tournament, but it was interrupted by the latent danger of Majin Buu.

Since this fight did not happen, Vegeta allowed himself to be manipulated by Babidi to fight Goku. This generated one of the most epic and impressive confrontations. Although, in the end, Vegeta knocked Kakarot out by knocking him out.

The confrontation against Baby Vegeta in Dragon Ball GT

It is well known that Dragon Ball GT does not belong to the official canon of the franchise, but We will tell it for the fight between Goku and Vegeta.

This series showed how Vegeta was possessed by Baby, who had plans to revenge against the Saiyan race. After a series of events, Goku had to fight Baby Vegeta.

At first, this villain was far superior. All this forced Goku to unlock a new transformation, Super Saiyan 4. And by mastering this form, managed to defeat Baby Vegeta. And later, the prince of the Saiyans also achieved Super Saiyan 4.

The fight against Vegeta's duplicate in Dragon Ball Super

In an original story from the Dragon Ball Super anime, we were able to see a mass adopt the form of Vegeta, also copying their skills and powers.

Although it is true that this was not Vegeta, for the purposes of comparison we will take it into account, since this entity had become an exact duplicate of the prince of the Saiyans.

Goku managed to defeat this duplicate of Vegeta quite simply. Although we should also note that she received a little help from Monaka.

The battle in Beerus' world in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The last confrontation between Goku and Vegeta was during the events of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, when they were on Beerus's planet training.

Although only a few scenes of this battle were shown, right at the end of the feature film It could be seen that Vegeta was the last man standingso he had defeated Goku in a fair fight.

Who has won more battles, Goku or Vegeta?

If we consider all these confrontations between Goku and Vegeta throughout the history of Dragon Ball, then we can affirm that, indeed, The prince of the Saiyan has been the one who has won the most battles.

Although Goku has managed to eliminate many important threats, the truth is that he has not been able to win more fights against Vegetashowing that, although he is underestimated and put in second place on many occasions, the prince of the Saiyans can be stronger.

