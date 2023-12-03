Cosplays are the order of the day, however, it is difficult to see one as incredible as this one.

C18 is one of the most prominent characters in the Android saga.

Cosplay is increasingly widespread among fans of video games, movies or series. All of this includes, of course, anime, one of the categories that receives the most contributions of this style. On this occasion we come to bring you the perfect C18 cosplay, the famous android that belongs to the world of Dragon Ball, one of the most adored and beloved franchises in the world. If you want to know more, pay attention.

Dragon Ball has left behind great characters over the years and even today it remains that way. Whether they are first appearances or transformations that will take you back to childhood, yes, we are talking about Gohan Beast. You can’t say that that transformation didn’t remind you of when he first transformed into Super Saiyan 2 in front of Cell, I’m sure it did. a chill ran through your bodyWe say it because it’s what happened to us…

C18 comes to life thanks to this spectacular cosplay

One of the most famous androids in the saga is C18, created by Doctor Gero along with his main brother, C17. Both were a real headache for Son Goku and his friends, however, in the end they were defeated. Although as you will know, later They joined the good side of history and on this occasion also to our real world. All this thanks to the cosplay of Sosenka, a well-known artist who makes a really brutal cosplay.

You have already seen the image, the result of this C18 is simply wonderful. As you have been able to deduce, if we tell you that we are possibly facing the best cosplay creator surely we are not wrong. So take a good look at her Instagram because there you can see things that will blow your mind, not only because of the fidelity of the costumes in the cosplay, but also because she uses makeup in a masterful way.

All this together makes the final result of his work something that has never been seen before, so if you like this world, It is mandatory to follow this creator. Each work he does is better than the previous one and not only will you be able to enjoy C18 and other Dragon Ball characters like Buu, who we already told you is magnificent. It also refers to other series that will leave you just as surprised. Almost as much as Goku’s possible new form in Dragon Ball. Perhaps more powerful than the Migatte No Gokui.

