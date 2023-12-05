In celebration of this year’s Dragon Age Day, BioWare released a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf dedicated to the places that players will be able to explore during their adventures.

Video captured in-game shows the desolate lands of the Anderfels, the winding canals and glittering towers of Antiva, and the turquoise seas of Rivain, which are just some of the places players will be able to venture into. When? It will probably still take a while before Dragon Age: Dreadwolf sees the light, also because the developers let it be known that the official presentation of the game will take place during the summer of 2024.

