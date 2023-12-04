BioWare reveals different locations of the game that will be presented in full next summer.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be presented in full this summer

Join the conversation

BioWare has celebrated Dragon Age Day with a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolfwhich will be presented in full in the summer of 2024. In the aforementioned video, a brief look at some of the locations of the game has been offered, which will have “a world full of stories and characters,” the company anticipates.

“The destiny of this world is teetering on the edge of a knife,” anticipates the new trailer for the new Dragon Age, which It will have a much larger map than previous titles. “In previous games, you could only see a portion of the world. In Origins, it was Ferelden, a land ravaged by war and Dark Spawn. In II, it was Kirkwall and its haunts, rife with corruption and a dark underworld, and in Inquisition, you ventured across much of Orlais, encountering political intrigue as often as combat.”

In this way, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will show much more of Thedas. The desolate and beautiful wastelands of Anderfels with curtains of distant mountain spiers, the winding canals and the gleaming towers of Antivawhere crows can lurk in any shadow, or the turquoise seas of Rivain with its green reeds and its brave sailors.

“We felt this was the best fit for the story we wanted to tell this time and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do! They have allowed us to create many more locations than in previous gamesincluding some you wanted to go to… and others you’ve never heard of before!”, they anticipate from BioWare.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would already have a launch window

The latest rumors pointed to the possible release date of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf after a job offer announced that this installment will combine open environments with closed ones. Now, We’ll just have to wait until next summer. so that a complete presentation offers all the information of the BioWare game that could also receive a release date.

Join the conversation