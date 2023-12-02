loading…

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin. The Pentagon is worried about the findings of cases involving dozens of US soldiers suspected of wanting to overthrow their own government. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon’s annual report reveals that extremism in the military remains a disturbing trend for the military United States of America (US). This is proven by the fact that 78 members of the military are suspected of supporting the overthrow of their own government.

The report released this week, as quoted by RT, Sunday (3/12/2023), also shows that 44 military members were suspected of supporting or being involved in terrorism in the last year.

Overall, the 183 charges of extremism across all branches of the American military represented a 25 percent increase over the previous year.

In addition to cases in which military personnel allegedly advocated revolution or supported terrorism, the research also documented cases of criminal gang activity, encouraging widespread discrimination, and advocating or engaging in violence to achieve political goals.

The Pentagon has released its extremism data to US lawmakers since 2021, the year President Joe Biden took office and began touting the threat posed by white supremacist terrorism.

Under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s push to root out extremism in the military, the Pentagon issued new regulations in December 2021 advising troops on prohibited activities, from supporting terrorism to “liking” extremist views on social media.

He also ordered stricter screening during the recruitment process and the creation of an investigative unit to identify potential extremists in its ranks.

The crackdown came at least in part in response to concerns raised by the riots at the US Capitol in January 2021, in which dozens of military veterans and several active-duty troops took part in an effort to disrupt Congress’ certification of Biden’s presidential election victory.

The Pentagon’s latest annual extremism review found that the US Army had the most suspected cases of any military branch, with charges filed against 130 soldiers.

The Air Force has 29 cases, while the Navy and Marine Corps each have ten cases. More than 30 percent of all allegations have been investigated and found to be unfounded.

Austin said in a February 2021 video message to troops that extremism had long been a concern for the US military.

“What is new is the speed and breadth of today’s spread of extremist ideology, thanks to social media and the aggressive, organized and bold attitudes that many hate groups and their sympathizers now adopt in their recruitment and operations,” he said at the time.

