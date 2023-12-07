At the end of November, Siberia It should be one of the coldest regions on the planet. But 20 degrees of temperature were recorded in some areas. It is not strange that brown bears wander half sleepwalking, because they can’t hibernate.

Brown bears in the Amur region of Siberia, Russia, near the border with China, They hibernate at the end of October. The females and cubs have been sleeping for a month, but many male bears, which have a metabolism more sensitive to heat, sleepwalk through the forests of Siberia.

Getty Images

They are half asleep because part of your metabolism hibernationwhich is regulated by body fat and the seasons, has already been activated. But another part, associated with ambient temperature, does not.

Why can’t Siberian bears hibernate?

As the Department of Wildlife Protection in the Amur Region explains in this Telegram post: “The warm November prevents bears from sleeping in Priamurye. In some areas, half-asleep bears continue to walk near their dens.”

He continues: “They don’t need to put on weight for the winter (most normal bears have had everything ready for hibernation for a long time), but the air temperature, “indecently” high for their taste, prevents them from going to bed permanently.”

According to the Russian media The Moscow Times, temperatures in the Amur region are between 1 and 2 degrees Celsius higher than last year, where records were already broken. On November 21 it was 20 degrees Celsius in some areas of Siberiawhere they should already be below zero.

The same media explains that some of these sleepy bears may have suffered an additional problem: The high temperatures melt the snow, and this causes some bear houses to be floodedor are wet, and bears don’t like it.

