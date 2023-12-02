It seems that we have negative news related to one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. In this case we are talking about Fae Farm, one of the best games inspired by Animal Crossing.

Specifically, there appear to be layoffs at their development studio. Phoenix Labsthe developer, has announced the dismissal of 34 employees, marking the second round of cuts this year. The layoffs are focused on the areas of publishing, human resources, IT and shared services, without affecting the video game development teams.

The study ensures the continuity of ongoing projects, including DLC ​​for Fae Farm and Dauntless updates, and claims to have unannounced projects in the works. They thank those affected for their contribution, highlighting “its lasting impact on the future of the study.”

What did you think of the news? Does this title catch your attention? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the game at this link.

Fuente.