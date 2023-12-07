Suara.com – Shocking news came from Israeli soldiers who had food poisoning and were infected with Shigella bacteria causing diarrhea and high fever. What disease is that?

This news was confirmed directly by the Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta General Hospital in Ashdod, Tal Brosh, who said the diarrhea allegedly came from food donated to Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. It is stated that the preparation, distribution or storage method of food causes the substances consumed to be contaminated with Shigella bacteria.

“Shigella bacterial infection, which causes gastroenteritis, has been diagnosed and this is a very serious disease which is also spreading among soldiers in Gaza. Shigella bacterial infection occurs through direct contact between individuals or through food,” said Brosh as reported by The New Arab, Wednesday (6 /11/2023).

“If the infection spreads among 10 soldiers in an infantry company, and they have a fever of 40 degrees Celsius, and then they start having diarrhea every 20 minutes, then they will no longer be fit to play, and put themselves at risk of death,” added Brosh .

Risk of Death of Shigella Bacteria

Shigella bacteria are a very infectious type of bacteria that attacks the digestive tract. It is so infectious that even if it is infected with small amounts of bacteria, the bacteria can cause symptoms in humans.

This is because after entering the mouth, Shigella bacteria will multiply in the small intestine and spread to the large intestine. Shigella bacteria can release toxins that cause cell damage in the intestine and inflammation.

This condition causes symptoms in the form of cramps and severe diarrhea, diarrhea can even occur between 10 and 30 times a day.

According to a 2021 paper by the Faculty of Medicine, University of Lampung, shigellosis can have fatal consequences, namely death at a very young age and in infected individuals with immune system disorders or who do not have access to adequate medical care.

In most cases, shigella is a self-limiting disease that can be treated effectively with oral rehydration or antibiotics.

Diseases Due to Shigella Bacterial Infection

According to Hello Sehat, a person infected with shigella bacteria will fall ill with shigellosis or bacillary dysentery which directly attacks the intestines or rectum (large breast milk). The main signs of this disease are diarrhea and bloody stools or feces.

This infection is very contagious. Shigella can spread through direct contact with bacteria in feces or contaminated food. You can also become infected if you swim in unclean water.