A fan-made remake of RE2, which transforms the entire original game into a fully functional FPS, has been released, surprising even many long-time fans of this Capcom classic. It is a work that has been classified as notable and thanks to this, it represents an incredible way to play the original Resident Evil 2 again. And best of all, it's completely free.

Created by a developer named Perroautonomo, it is a demo of a little more than an hour of Resident Evil 2 from 1998, but rebuilt from scratch using the Unity engine. Fan who has transformed it into a first-person shooter and survival horror game all in one, being a fairly faithful recreation of the original, but with a new style. Thanks to this game, it is possible to explore the corridors of the RPD, collect weapons and ammunition, and blow up zombie heads. All this while experiencing one of the best games of all time, but now, from a whole new perspective.

The game can be seen in action thanks to a video uploaded to the YouTube channel called Hack Games, where several things immediately surprise you. The first thing is the shooting mechanics, which, as PCGamesN says, make Leon's weapon sound especially forceful. This ends up making it even more satisfying to blow up zombie heads, this time in the first-person perspective, up close and personal.

So if you want to try this version of Resident Evil 2, but playing it as if it were an FPS, just head to Perroautonomo's Itch page and try it for yourself, at this link.

