This year marks the 25th anniversary of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the Nintendo classic that was released in 1998, reaching different markets since November of that year. Thus, after being released in Japan on that date, it arrived in North America two days later, on November 23, and in Europe it premiered on December 11. A quarter of a century has been the best excuse for a fan, who is developing a PC version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with Unreal Engine 5.3.1, to launch a new chapter of his game, which is completely free.

In case you are not a fan of Nintendo or have never been interested in the Zelda saga, we tell you that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is an action and adventure video game developed by Nintendo and released for the Nintendo 64 console. It was directed by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto and Zelda series director Eiji Aonuma. Game is considered one of the most influential and acclaimed titles in the history of video games, and is considered by many to be a benchmark in the action-adventure genre.

The plot follows Link, the protagonist, as he travels through the kingdom of Hyrule to stop the evil Ganondorf from gaining the power of the Triforce, a sacred relic with the power to grant any wish. Link must travel between the past and the present, solving puzzles and facing enemies to gather the wisdom and power necessary to confront Ganondorf. Additionally, the use of the ocarina is a fundamental part of the game, as players can learn various songs that have magical effects, such as changing the weather or altering time. The game’s music, composed by Koji Kondo, has left a lasting impression and is an integral part of the experience.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Lost Woods en Unreal Engine 5

If, on the other hand, you are a fan who played this classic, which reached a quarter of a century of life, we will tell you about this Remake that gives us a PC version of the classic. Project that we believe you should keep up to date with, which has been created by YouTuber CryZENx, who started working on it approximately seven years ago. Initially, CryZENx began creating the remake in Unreal Engine 4 before switching to Unreal Engine 5 when the software became available. While the remake has been playable for several months, this doesn’t mean CryZENx’s work is complete. The creator has released a new update, giving Lost Woods a rejuvenation as well as reworking the game’s graphical capabilities.

Its new update adds support for DLSS 3 Super Resolution and DLSS 3 Frame Generation. This means that DLSS 3 SR and NVIDIA RTX GPU owners can enjoy improved graphics. Additionally, RTX 40 series GPU owners can use raster generation to improve frame rates. Describing the latest update, CryZENx wrote: “It’s time for me to finally make a 25th anniversary video. This time it’s an updated Lost Woods with new gameplay elements programmed in, just like the original. Some elements have been expanded and new designs have been added to several sections.”

“The demo will offer optional DLSS and Frame generation to increase performance if you have an NVIDIA 4000 series card,” he says.

So if you didn’t know it, you can download and play the new released episode, called Zelda Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 – Lost Woods, completely free at this link on its Patreon.

