December 19, 2023

In this number:

NICO'S EDITORIAL

“A meeting with Ago and Lino Dainese, two great innovators”

PROVE

Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro 2024: even more horsepower for the English 3-cylinder. Pros and Cons from our TEST

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

NOVELTY

Kawasaki hydrogen: the Ninja H2 HySe next to road tests

The Superveloce becomes a work of art with Arsham

KTM Cross 2024: New SX-F Factory Edition

MBP T 1002 V

MARKET

Motorcycle ecobonus: how do the incentives work for 2024?

Used motorbikes, a slight decline in November

MOTO GP

Sprint: pass or fail?

The falls of Marc Marquez

The ambitions of the Aprilia satellite team

SUPERBIKE

Ben Spies su Jonny e Toprak

and much more…