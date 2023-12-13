Download the latest issue and the special of the Moto.it magazine and read the most interesting contents from the world of motorbikes, sport and products, selected weekly for you and delivered punctually to your e-mail inbox
December 13, 2023
In this number:
NICO'S EDITORIAL
That's why I admire today's drivers so much
PROVE
BMW M1000R vs Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2: praise of madness!
Yamaha Super Ténéré 750 #youngtimer with Nico Cereghini
NOVELTY
Ducati Diavel for Bentley: the new work of art from the Borgo Panigale company
The design of the BMW R 1300 GS
Indian Challenger Elite
SYM Mamba 160
MARKET
In November the bikes hold up and the TRK 702 flies!
Electric motorcycles and scooters in November
MOTO GP
Manuel Poggiali, the coach of the Ducati champions: from Pecco Bagnaia to Marc Marquez
The Americans in Aprilia
SUPERBIKE
Toprak's debut at BMW
RALLY
Perfect and the sickness of Africa
and much more…
