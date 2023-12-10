loading…

The US decision to veto efforts to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has attracted criticism from the world and international institutions. Photo/The Times of Israel

JAKARTA – World leaders, international human rights groups and UN officials have widely criticized the United States (US) for vetoing a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This US policy has failed international efforts to stop the war that has killed more than 17,400 Palestinians since October 7.

A UN resolution on a hiatus in hostilities failed to pass on Friday at the UN Security Council after the US vetoed the proposal and Britain chose to abstain.

The remaining 13 of the 15 UNSC members currently voted in favor of the resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and co-sponsored by 100 other countries.

The following are some international reactions quoted from Al Jazeera, Sunday (10/12/2023).

World Reaction to US Veto of Ceasefire Efforts in the Gaza Strip

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the US veto made him “complicit” in war crimes in Gaza.

“The President has described America’s stance as aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all human principles and values, and holds the United States responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and elderly in the Strip Gaza,” read a statement issued by the Palestinian president’s office.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the veto was a disgrace and a blank check given to the occupying country to carry out massacres, destruction and evictions.

Palestinian envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour told the UNSC that the voting results were a disaster.

“If you oppose the destruction and displacement of the Palestinian people, you must oppose this war. And if you support it then you are enabling this destruction and displacement, whatever your intentions… Millions of Palestinian lives are in danger. “Each of them is holy, worthy of being saved,” he said.

Meanwhile Hamas strongly criticized the US veto, saying it considered Washington’s action unethical and inhumane.