CryptoDATA successfully achieved its goals, ensuring that the RNF team was able to navigate some tricky moments. Dorna, IRTA and RNF managed to amicably resolve the differences that emerged in the second part of the 2023 season.

The RNF team will not take part in the 2024 MotoGP season; Dorna and IRTA wish RNF and CryptoDATA good luck in their commercial adventures. The Championship recognizes the technological and innovation capacity of CryptoDATA, with the hope of continuing the collaboration in the future and creating synergies between our entities.

“We appreciate CryptoDATA’s commitment to MotoGP. Over the course of our collaboration CryptoDATA has had an impact on MotoGP on several fronts. In addition to being the Title Sponsor of the Austrian GP, ​​CryptoDATA has become the largest shareholder of RNF and the it helped overcome difficult moments in a short time,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna.

“CryptoDATA’s goal has never been about entering the sports side of RNF as that is not our field of activity. However, we saw the possibility of greater involvement in motorsport and decided to help the RNF team overcome the situation. It has been a great journey and we are grateful for the cooperation from the entire paddock community. At the moment CryptoDATA has achieved the objectives set in terms of business and marketing in MotoGP and we will focus on our main field and interest in the technology industry We will continue to follow MotoGP and collaborate in the best possible way with the Championship”, added Bogdan Maruntis, Co-Founder of CryptoDATA and Head of Global Strategy.