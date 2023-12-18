As we promised you since the Valencia tests, tonight we will dedicate an entire Post-GP to the top class chassis and the carbon one in particular. Ing, Zam, Nico and all the topics: materials, construction, problems, differences between F1 and MotoGP, past and current experiences, future developments

Carbon is a topic that fascinates many readers. KTM RC16 and Aprilia RS-GP are currently experimenting with the frame in this material, but carbon has been studied by motorracing technicians for at least thirty years. They were of Cagiva, Ducati and BMW are the best-known creationswhich however never managed to replace aluminium.

What are the characteristics of the materials? Why has carbon been widely used in racing cars for more than thirty years and why motorbikes remain faithful to aluminium? What are today's results and what will be the foreseeable developments?

An event not to be missed: which is certainly technical, but which we will make accessible to everyone. And there will be plenty of space for your curiosities and to answer your questions.

At 6pm on the Moto.it website and YouTube channel.