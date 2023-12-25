The creator of Super Smash Bros shows what his setup is like, revealing that he uses his Nintendo Switch connected horizontally. And you should not imitate him.

Several months ago, before asking for a Switch 2 feature, the director of Super Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakuraishowed his console setup and has caught everyone's attention for a rather curious detail: he plays with your Nintendo Switch in the dock positioned horizontally.

It may seem like an interesting option, but it is not at all. In fact, Sakurai himself later acknowledged it in another message: “The manufacturer does not recommend it, so do it at your own risk.” And, in fact, it is not recommended.

Can you play Switch with the Dock lying horizontally?

Why isn't it good to play with your Switch in the Dock horizontally? To begin with, because of its design. Both the console and the base have been designed so that the heat circulates through them vertically, you just have to take a look at the slots they have, always facing upwards.

This is how it is guaranteed the most optimal air flow to avoid overheating problems that may damage the console, so that its useful life is longer. On the other hand, you just have to think about the USB-C connection port of the Dock with Switch. Placing it horizontally only means that its weight falls on the connector or that it can even move, which would end up damaging it and causing the console to not be able to connect properly, without sending the signal to the TV or without even receive electric current.

Definitely, Don't use your Nintendo Switch like Sakurai does, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and previous games in the franchise. If you want your console to last longer, remember that the Dock goes vertical always when you have the console connected. Time will show you that it is the best.