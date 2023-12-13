loading…

In contrast to Israeli military claims, Hamas is far from collapsed and the number of its personnel killed is very small. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – A Palestinian source close to Hamas dismissed the claims Israel that his group’s battalion in Gaza had collapsed significantly.

He asked Palestinian supporters not to believe Zionist claims. The denial came days after the Israeli military said five influential Hamas commanders had been killed.

Last week, the Israeli military released an annotated photo it said contained the name and face of a recently killed Hamas commander who commanded a battalion and brigade in northern Gaza.

Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that at least three people were killed, including Ahmed al-Ghandour, head of the northern brigade.

Israel has since claimed that up to 5,000 personnel, out of a total of 30,000 members of the al-Qassam Brigades, have been killed in the last two months of fighting.

The Palestinian source rejected the latest Hamas casualty figures claimed by the Israeli military, and told Middle East Eye (MEE) that the number of casualties among al-Qassam fighters was “very small”.

When pressed about the numbers, the source said: “The total number of victims is below 10 percent.”

The source’s comments came days after Israeli forces arrested a number of Palestinian civilians taking refuge near two UN-run schools in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has repeatedly claimed, without providing evidence, that between 10-15 percent of those arrested were Hamas members.

MEE has obtained a list of the names, ages and professions of many of the people detained. Some of them are academics, journalists, teachers at UN-run schools, school students, office workers and employees of the Palestinian Authority.