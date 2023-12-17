Karlos Arguiñano has prepared a delicious gabardine shrimp appetizer, a simple Christmas recipe with which you can surprise your guests this holiday season.

Everyone knows that you have to peel shrimp when cooking them, but… did you know that you don't need to throw away the skin? By proxy, you can, but the skin of the shrimp, as well as the heads, can be set aside to use in other recipes.

They are used for broth, rice, and even an American sauce, dishes and accompaniments that can also be present at these holiday dinners. So make the most of them and don't throw away the skin and heads of the shrimp. Don't miss the details in the video!