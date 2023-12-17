Accessories for computers, for mobile phones… Whatever you are looking for, there are a lot of technology that you can buy for less than 50 euros and that is an excellent option to give as a gift for Secret Santa, Christmas and Three Wise Men.

A smart speaker

Having a smart speaker has many advantages and there are many models on the market but we can give one for less than 50 euros to whoever we want. An Amazon Echo Pop, for example, which allows us to use the Alexa voice assistant to order what we want in addition to listening to music on the main streaming services. Compatible with Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and many others, it allows us to listen to music in addition to having full control of our smart home.

Un stick HDMI

Converting the TV into a smart one without changing it for a new one is also one of the things we can do for less than 50 euros if you want to give away technology. There are many models on the market that we can take into account if we want. connect to the Internet from TV and access all streaming content.

Compatible with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other services… Devices like the Google Chromecast or the Amazon Fire TV Stick They are an excellent option to give technology for less than 50 euros and get whoever you want right. A unified interface where we will access all the content from all platforms and we can use voice assistants, etc.

An activity bracelet

Although smart watches and bracelets are usually more expensive and we will not find many models for less than 50 euros, there are some that will cost you less than this. Brands like Huawei or Xiaomi They have smartwatches and smartbands that allow us to have a cheap smart watch to give as a gift.

One of the essentials is the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, an activity bracelet with an AMOLED screen, with all kinds of sports modes, with autonomy for several days… And for less than 50 euros if you are looking for a versatile and new smart bracelet.

Another option is the Huawei Band 8 Smartwatch, a smart activity bracelet for less than 50 euros that has all types of activity and sleep measurement. With two-week battery life and sleep tracking as well as exercise.

Bluetooth headphones

Some headphones is always a good gift that we will appreciate whether we want to go out to play sports or if we want to use them for work or traveling.

One option is the JBL Tune, wireless headband headphones. With up to forty hours of battery life, they are lightweight, comfortable and foldable Bluetooth headphones compatible with voice assistants such as Siri or Google.

If you search something smaller and more manageable, the Sony WF-C500 are worth less than 50 euros and are an interesting option if you are looking for an affordable and cheap gift. With up to 20 hours of autonomy with a charging case and a built-in microphone for phone calls. They have a Bluetooth connection, They are comfortable and compact and are available in several different colors that we can choose from.

Mobile accessories

There are many accessories for mobile phones that are recommended if you are looking for gifts for less than 50 euros that you can take advantage of on any occasion.

A mini tripod for your mobile phone that allows you to take photos in any circumstance and also works as a selfie stick with remote control.

A multi-device wireless charger is also a good idea if you want to give technology as a gift. There are many shapes and sizes and designs but they will allow us recharge the battery of several devices simultaneously and are compatible with various brands or standards and technology.

An external battery is also an excellent option. A powerbank with five outlets, with solar charging and that will allow us to always have extra autonomy for our mobile phone in any circumstance. With up to 15W and five different outputs we can charge several phones at the same time, headphones, smart watches…

Computer accessories

We can also invest the 50 euros gift in computer accessories, accessories of all kinds that will be a perfect complement for everyday life.

The Logitech K380 keyboard is one of the best bets for less than 50 euros. It is small, compact, multi-device. It can be used with the computer but allows you to register up to three devices so you can also link it to the TV or tablet if you need it and it is compatible with all types of operating systems.

Also from Logitech you can give the Logitech POP, a customizable wireless mouse which has become one of the brand's greatest successes. With compact design, Bluetooth connection, compatible with various devices, etc.

Another gift that we can give for less than 50 euros is a sound bar with lighting for your computer. Compatible with desktop computers but also with laptops and with a 3.5 millimeter jack cable connection.