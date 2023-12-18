Restomods are still popular, especially when they are Porsches. The most iconic of the upgraded classics are without a doubt the Singer copies. That company converts Porsches from different generations into exclusive gems, and of course adds a lot of extra power and luxury along the way… But this Porsche restomod takes a completely different tack.

400,000 euros for 700 kilos

This is not a Porsche 911 but a Porsche 912, better known as the poor man's Porsche of the 60s. He exchanged the six-cylinder boxer engine of his prestigious brother for the four-cylinder block of the old 356 and no, the Hungarian KAMManufaktur did not replace that block with a 911 engine when building its restomod. Instead, they further expand the naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine to a cylinder capacity of 2.0 liters and add an injection system. That produces a power of 190 hp, which by modern standards sounds mundane for a sports car to say the least… But this 912C has another ace up its sleeve.

The 'C' in its name stands for 'carbon' or 'carbon fiber', and this restomod has a lot of it. For example, the entire bodywork consists of the stuff, while the interior – which we have not yet seen – has been deliberately kept spartan. The result is an almost perfect 50/50 weight distribution, but even more remarkable is that the KAMM 912C weighs only 699 kilograms; about 300 kilos lighter than a standard 912.

Minimalist fun is assured, although you will have to spend a not-so-minimalist 400,000 euros for it. Unless you already have a Porsche 912 in running order, because then KAMM will 'only' charge you 360,000 euros for the conversion. So uh… poor man's Porsche who?