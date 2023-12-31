Suara.com – The BRIZZI card is electronic money from Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) which can be used for various payment transactions, such as shopping, transportation, bills, and others.

Because of this, the BRIZZI card is an electronic money product from BRI that makes it easier for customers to carry out transactions.

However, BRIZZI cards can be damaged due to various factors, such as dropping, getting wet, or being hit by sharp objects.

If your BRIZZI card is damaged, you cannot use it for payment transactions. To solve this problem, you need to replace your BRIZZI card with a new one.

Following are the steps to replace a damaged BRIZZI card:

Contact BRIZZI customer service

Contact BRIZZI customer service by telephone or email to report damage to your BRIZZI card.

Report card damage

Provide the necessary information to the customer service representative, such as the damaged BRIZZI card number, damage description, and date of damage.

Follow the instructions of the customer service representative

A customer service representative will provide further instructions regarding the BRIZZI card replacement procedure.

Balance transfer

If your BRIZZI card number is still clearly visible, you can transfer the balance to a new BRIZZI card. To do this, visit the nearest BRI office with a damaged BRIZZI card and a new BRIZZI card.

Activate new card

After receiving the new BRIZZI card, follow the activation instructions provided.

If you choose to replace your BRIZZI card at the BRI office, you need to bring your BRI card and the damaged BRIZZI card. The cost of replacing a BRIZZI card is IDR 50,000.00.

Make sure to follow the instructions from BRIZZI customer service or the BRIZZI card issuer carefully to ensure the card replacement process runs smoothly.