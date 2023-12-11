Horror movie lovers can now enjoy Do not open it on the big screen. The suspense and mystery story focuses on Samidha, a Hindu teenager, who seeks to fit in in a country that is not her own, and will reject her culture and her family to try to be like everyone else.. However, he will have to rethink whether the path he is taking to fit in with his teammates is ideal.

Do not open it. SPECIAL/IMAGE FILMS.

Soon, she will discover that she will have to accept her ideological heritage and her past to confront a mythological spirit that has taken over her best friend, Tamara.. This evil entity will seek to destroy them and those who decide to help them, slowly devouring their souls.

Do not open it. SPECIAL/IMAGE FILMS.

Do not open it

(It lives inside)

De Bishal Dutta.

Con Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Betty Gabriel.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema Don’t Open It Bishal Dutta movie Horror mystery suspense

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions