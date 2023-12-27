Cursed to Golf, the craziest golf roguelike, can be yours free for 24 hours through the Epic Games Store on PC, for a very limited time only!

The free game of Epic Games Store from today Wednesday December 27 It is one of the freshest and most original indies of recent years: Cursed to Golf.

Did you think golf games are boring? Your opinion will change when you try this game from Chuahi Labs, which is free for only 24 hours on the Epic Games Store.

The game is free from today, Wednesday until Thursday, December 28 at 17:00 CEST (Spanish time). If you redeem it now, through this link, you will keep it forever.

Curse to Golf, roguelike golf adventure in purgatory

The game, published by Thunderful, is a golfing adventure set in the golf purgatorywhich you arrive after a strange accident, which takes you straight to the hole when you were about to hit the winning shot in an international tournament.

“Legend has it that playing on the tortuous courses of Golf purgatory will return you to the land of the living and, more importantly, also to the trophy you were about to win.”

Mixing physics-based puzzles, in which you calculate the trajectory of the shot, with roguelike mechanics, Cursed to Golf challenges you to complete more than 70 holes full of crazy obstacles such as high-powered fans, spikes, boxes of TNT, teleporters.

Each hole is more like a dungeon, with final bosses (ghostly caddies) ruling each course, and the game even includes modifiers, like 20 cards that give you special abilities. Also has online rankings to share scores.

Cursed to Golf usually costs 19,99 euros on the Epic Games Store, but currently you can get it for free, until December 28 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). At that time it will be replaced by a mystery game. Every day they will give out a free game until after the New Year.

