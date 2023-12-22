Don't miss a series or movie that interests you, because below you will see what each one is about and the day it is released, so that you can organize yourself and not miss any of the Prime Video premieres. Of course, remember that you can also continue watching the live galas of OT 2023 if you are a fan of Operación Triunfo.

New series on Prime Video

On January 5 you will be able to see a new season of Sapo SA, in which the famous thief known as El Sapo tells an entire life full of crime and anecdotes. Get ready to learn more passages from this converted thief.

On January 12, one of the national news arrives on Amazon Prime. Sawdust, actor's wood pays tribute to Antonio Resines and a career full of roles. However, it is not entirely autobiographical, but is done from a fictional perspective and Resines plays Serrines, a veteran actor who, despite achieving popularity with a very famous series years ago, wants to achieve his main aspiration: approval. of criticism and public prestige.

January 19 arrives Hazbin Hotel, the new cartoon series for adults. In this series, the protagonist is the daughter of Lucifer, who opens a rehabilitation hotel for demons to redeem themselves and thus find a non-violent way to reduce overpopulation in hell.

Do you like Korean productions? So don't miss the 24th Marry My Husband. It is a bizarre story about a woman who goes back ten years seeking revenge after being murdered by her husband, who also had an affair with her best friend while they were married.

Zorro, premiering on the 25th, is a reinterpretation of Diego de la Vega's classic story. On this occasion it is Miguel Bernadeu who puts himself under the mask of Zorro, the hero who, while trying to unmask the murderers of his father and bring them to justice, fights crime in Los Angeles in the 19th century. XIX.

Another of the main dishes arrives a day later. Expatriates is a series starring Nicole Kidman focused on three American women in 2014 Hong Kong, where a sudden family tragedy questions their privileges.

On the last day of the month you have more anime to enjoy. The T7 de Naruto Shippuden It is integrated into the growing Prime Video catalog with this genre. Of course, right now you have the first six seasons at your complete disposal on the platform.

Movies arriving in January 2024

On January 3 you will finally have the final chapter of the After saga. In After: Everything Ends Here We will see the conclusion of Hardin and Tessa's story of romance and heartbreak in the fifth and final installment of the franchise.

On January 5 you can spend Twelfth Night watching the movie Intruder. No, it does not refer to those three wizards from the East, but rather it is the story of Hen and Junior and how their life is turned upside down when a stranger appears at their door with a disturbing proposition.

Mark it on your calendar on January 12, because it premieres Role Play. Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo play a married couple in which nothing is as it seems. This young couple will see their lives take a 180-degree turn after secrets about each other's past are revealed.

tell me It is the movie for fans of the paranormal. Become one of the sensations of horror cinema in recent months, a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. Of course, invoking the afterlife unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Premieres January 19 on Prime Video. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer and you'll see how bad it feels.

Last delivery premieres on January 15 with Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche and Frank Grillo as one of the great hooks to see it. Binoche plays a trucker who has been forced to transport an illegal shipment to save her brother from a gang in prison and the FBI agents are hot on her trail.