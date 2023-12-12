China leads the electric car. It dominates the supply chain and the State has provided (and is providing) great support to its local manufacturers to enter new markets, sustaining them even despite generating enormous losses.

In its strategy, China forced Western manufacturers to partner with local companies to be able to manufacture in the country. This has allowed their companies to learn from European, American and Japanese manufacturers and even advance in semi-autonomous driving technology to diversify the business, offering this new avenue of income entry as a complement to third companies or as a value added for their own vehicles.

But on its path to entering the European market with quality vehicles at a lower price than other manufacturers, China has also taken a huge turn in its designs. Their cars have stopped being copies of Western models to establish new lines that move away from the country’s own tastes.

Their manufacturers have made their cars look fresh and their designs attract attention. One of the phrases that is repeated to me the most when I test drive a car or show photographs of Chinese models is that “Well, it doesn’t look Chinese.”. And whoever says it is not talking exclusively about the quality of the materials.

Attracting Western designers

They have achieved all this, of course, by attracting renowned designers. This same year we talked about the entry of Chinese manufacturers into the luxury sector. Although it seems difficult for them to open a niche in the Western market in the high-end vehiclesthe presentation of the Yangwang U9 already made it clear that they go with everything.

This electric vehicle boasted technology, even traveling with three wheels thanks to the electronic control of its body and suspension, but it was striking that BYD, Yangwang is its luxury brand, had put into the design of the supercar, which could perfectly pass through any European supercar.

Who is behind the design of this Yangwang U9 is Wolfgang Egger. You may remember Egger from the designs of the Alfa Romeo 156, 166 or 147 but, above all, the beautiful Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione. The German was one of the most important designers of the firm in the first half of the 2000s, when he was also one of the design chiefs of Lancia. Before him he had left his mark on the Seat Ibiza, Toledo and Altea.

And later, in 2007, Egger went on to head the design of Audi and Lamborghini, before being succeeded by Walter de Silva, who had already been in the house on board some of its brands. Shortly after, in 2017 he signed for BYD, where he created the aforementioned Yangwang U9 but, also, where he left his signature on the designs of the BYD Song Max or the BYD Han. Egger is the firm’s head of design.





Yangwang U9

This change of scenery has also given Walter Silva. This Italian had had a career similar to that of Egger a few years before. In this case he had first gone through Fiat to later sign for the Volkswagen Group. There he has left some memorable designs in the early 2000s.

We owe de Silva the radical turn that Seat took in its designs, with its Seat Arosa, Ibiza, Cordoba, Altea, Toledo, Leon, represented at its best with the Seat Tango, a peculiar prototype. But above all it stood out for the design of the Veyron, in the relaunch of Buggati, and the singleframe grille that has dominated the front of Audi throughout its range and that gave personality to the company, with the Audi R8 as the maximum exponent.

Since then he was closely linked to the German group, where he became head of design for the entire group, until in 2016 he made the leap to Italdesing to succeed Giorgetto Giugiaro. Shortly after, in 2017, he would found his own design studio and there would begin his flirtation with Chinese brands. BAIC already tempted you to present its first Chinese electric concept, the Arcfox ECF.

But it was the Hongqi S9, an electric hypercar with 1,379 HP of power, that has ended up strengthening its relationship with China. Again, as in the previous case, the car boasts very rounded and fully European shapes, with a design in which aerodynamics and functionality take priority.





Geely Galaxy E8

That same year that the Hongqi S9 was presented, the same manufacturer put the Hongqi E115 SUV on the table, designed by Giles Taylor, who until then had worked for Rolls-Royce. That huge SUV had a clear British inspiration, both in Rolls-Royce and in Land Rover. In fact, his is the Rolls-Royce Cullinam, the luxury firm’s first SUV.

Taylor is now the head of design at FAW Group China, owner of the Jiaxing, Xiali and Hongqi brands, with a greater presence in Latin America and with whom Volkswagen, Toyota and Mazda have signed various agreements in the last 30 years. Before, Taylor was a very important part of Rolls-Royce design but he also gave life to the legendary Citroën Xsara and, later, the Jaguar XJ, where he worked before joining Rolls-Royce.

He is not the only designer who has his roots in English brands. Stefan Sielaff He worked for Bentley, where he was head of design, before joining the staff at Geely, where he has created models for the group’s parent company but also for Link&Co and Zeekr. In fact, the design of the Zeekr 007, a sedan in which the Chinese company has high hopes, or the Zeekr 009, a huge electric minivan, are signed by Sielaff.

Before leading the design of Bentley, Sielaff took the reins of design at the Volkswagen Group, Audi and Mercedes, at a stage in which he briefly went to the competition after a first step with the firm of the four rings. Among his most recognizable designs is the Audi A1 or the Audi A7.

Sielaff, who is global vice president of design at Geely, replaced Peter Horbury. This designer, who died this year, was part of the Geely team, where he worked for all the previous firms and also for Lotus.

His arrival at the Chinese conglomerate has its logic, since Horbury has been one of the most important designers at Volvo, where he worked when Geely bought its part of the Swedish company. There, he was key for two decades, the nineties and the first of the 2000s, when models such as the Volvo XC90, the S70 or the peculiar C30 were launched. After a brief stint at Ford where he focused on models for the American market, he returned home before the Chinese purchase.

And we don’t forget Klaus Zyciora, the latest major signing of Chinese manufacturers. Zyociora is now the head of design at Changan, which also manufactures models for the local Ford, Mazda or Suzuki market. Until this year, Zyciora was one of the top design managers within the Volkswagen group, having directed the birth of the firm’s latest electric models, such as the ID. 3 or ID. Buzz.

Foto | THE WORLD of Geely