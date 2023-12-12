Fornite is back on top, and it’s all thanks to this new season that not only brings the typical new map with its respective collaborations and new features, but also Epic Games decided to go all out and launch three completely fresh experiences:

A racing one with Rocket Racing; a musical with Fornite Festival that filled fans of both Guitar Heroes and RockBand with joy and of course, the long-awaited collaboration with LEGO that came in the form of a construction and survival game.

To say that it was an absolute success falls short, since the video game reached a total of up to 7.6 million simultaneous players last weekend, which surpassed the previous record that Fornite itself had achieved with the last season it brought. back the original Battle Royale map, reaching up to 3.9 million users.

Now, despite all the praise and praise they are receiving, there has been concern from the community that all this will disappear when the current season ends. In the past, Epic Games has released limited-time game modes (LTM) that have not lasted more than one season. As an example, we have Arsenal Mode, which changed weapons for each elimination; the Food War, which consisted of teams that had to destroy the rival’s mascot or the classic 50 vs. fifty.

All of these modes came back at some point, but they have never stayed definitively, and many think the same will happen with the additions of this new season. But, players can rest assured, since through your official X accountFornite confirmed that they are not going anywhere.

“We’re seeing some chatter about our newly released games and people are worried they won’t stick around. To clarify: these are completely new games, not LTM,” says the publication, which also confirmed that each one will receive its own updates on a regular basis. So you can rest assured and know that nothing you get is going to disappear, so we only have to prepare for the news that each of these video games will bring us.

Fortnite, the true Metaverse

In the past, even we have made the mistake of calling Rocket Racing, Festival and LEGO Fortnite “game modes” when Epic has clarified that they consider them independent Battle Royale games.

Although it may be difficult to believe, this has been the goal for some time now: to make Fornite a platform so that the community can enjoy different ways of playing, socializing and creating. This was announced by its former creative director, Donald Mustardwho via X shared the photo from 2017 on a whiteboard showing that this was a plan that they had been developing for a couple of years.

“We knew it would take years and a lot of work on many fronts. We (we can’t believe how close we were) thought it would take us about 6 years. The plan changed and evolved a million times. Where will you go from today? For the first time, I really don’t know! but I know Epic and the amazing people there will continue to make it better, more innovative and engaging than ever!,” he wrote, clearly proud.

After big tech giants like Facebook failed in their intention to create a Metaverse, it seems that Fornite has been the first to understand what it takes to create a world that closely resembles the world seen in the Ready Player book and movie One.

An enormous achievement and merit that demonstrates the value that video games are having in the advancement of both technology and the future.

