If we want to be original, it is not enough to write the classic greeting or forward the message that has been sent to us, but we can go much further with original congratulations.

Create your own congratulations

One way to get the most original greeting on WhatsApp is to create it yourself and make it unique by using free design applications such as Canva. Canva gives us many options and we have many templates from which we can choose to make congratulations. We can use the web or use the application for Android and iOS and you just have to search for “Christmas greetings” to find something that suits what you want.

And not only Canva but other tools allow us to do it and we can also edit Christmas photos for free like PicMonkey which has a web version or application version. It allows us to access all types of templates and options to create logos or drawings that we will use to send by WhatsApp to whoever we want and congratulate Christmas.

Photos and frames

Beyond creating personalized images, we can decorate our photos with Instagram filters or with Christmas filter applications that will give a festive touch to any selfie you want to send via WhatsApp. They are free apps that we can download on Android and add Christmas frames or effects to the images that we have in the gallery or that we make.

So you can send photos of your cat to congratulate Christmas in an original way on WhatsApp or do it with an image of your baby or any other photograph you want to have.

Stickers and stickers

We can download many Christmas sticker packs on WhatsApp that will be really useful if we want to congratulate our friends or family on the holidays. We can send stickers via WhatsApp without having to complicate writing anything. There is all kinds of festive designs and drawings from Santa Claus even Christmas elves, reindeer, snowmen or greetings that we can find in hundreds of packages in the Google Play Store.

Son Applications that we can download to our mobile phone and each one has dozens of packs of stickers that you can use on your mobile. You add the one you are interested in by clicking on the download arrow and it will automatically appear in your chat.

Packages like Navidad Stickers WaSticker with more than 39 collections that we can download and congratulations of all kinds: labels, greeting cards, Christmas balls…

But it is not the only one that we find available and there are many others that we can download as Christmas Sticker for WhatsApp con all kinds of packages and designs that you can also choose from. Christmas emojis, Santa Claus, Christmas trees, congratulations…

Original applications

Beyond the above, we can also use specific applications to create greetings of all kinds. Between them, Christmas. We can use apps like JibJab that allow us to create personalized e-cards and fun videos with photos of ourselves or our friends or family. We cut out the face of the person we want to appear and we can make it become all kinds of characters

An app that has a paid version but also a free version where you can become an elf, Santa’s reindeer or a gift.