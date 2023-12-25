Donkey Konghis family, and the story of Jungle Kingdom in the Super Mario Bros. movie are confusing, especially when it comes to the family connections. Although the film does not explain the relationships of these characters, previous video games may offer answers.

In Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Cranky Kongtraditionally Donkey Kong's grandfather, is presented as the king of the jungle kingdom and Donkey Kong's father. This change in canon may be due to the film dismissing the canonical story of Cranky Kong as the original villain of Donkey Kong. Although in gamesCranky Kong has a wife named Wrinkly Kong, she does not appear in the film.

He Donkey Kong modern day, Seth Rogen in the film, is actually Donkey Kong III in the Super Mario canon. His father is Donkey Kong Jr., introduced in the 1982 arcade game.

Diddy Kong, Donkey Kong's nephew, makes a brief cameo in the film cheering from the audience. Although it is not specified who his parents are, he is described as Donkey Kong's best friend and nephew, suggesting a close bond.

Dixie Kong, Diddy Kong's girlfriend, is also present in the film. Although she is not related to Donkey Kong, her family, cousins ​​Chunky Kong and Kiddy Kong, also appear in the film.

Chunky Kong, Dixie Kong's cousin, has a cameo in the audience of the fight between Donkey Kong and Mario. Although he is not related to Donkey, Chunky is known for his strength and his gentle nature.

Kiddy Kong, Chunky Kong's younger brother, makes a ridiculous appearance driving a kart in Rainbow Path. He is Chunky's younger brother and Dixie Kong's cousin.

Swanky Kong, seen in the audience and driving a kart, has no confirmed family connection. Some theorize that he could be Donkey Kong's brother or Diddy's uncle, due to their resemblance.

Funky Kong, a family friend, is seen driving a kart in Senda Arcoíris. Although his family relationship is not confirmed, his appearance suggests that he could be Donkey Kong's cousin or brother.

In summary, The Kong family in the Super Mario Bros. movie is complexwith roles and relationships that differ from canonical video game history.

