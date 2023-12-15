Donkervoort thought they would record a nice video at Circuit Zandvoort to celebrate the one year anniversary of the F22's launch. Denis Donkervoort, the son of founder Joop, took a seat in the car and did some laps on the Formula 1 circuit. 'Somewhat unexpectedly', says Donkervoort, the brand improves its own world record with the F22 at Circuit Zandvoort.

Don't think the lap record is in shambles. This is about something else. The F22's world record is for lateral g-forces. This is the lateral force that a car experiences in a bend. The record for most lateral g-forces in a supercar was already held by the Dutch brand. With the D8 GTO-JD70 they once achieved 2.1 g. Now the Donkervoort F22 takes over that world record.

How many g-forces does the F22 produce?

“Our specifications for the F22 call for a dynamic lateral acceleration of 2.15g, but we have confirmed that it is a lot higher than that,” says Denis Donkervoort. He also calls it a 'happy surprise' for the brand. “We already knew it was at least 2.15g, but 2.3g is definitely a new benchmark for supercars,” he adds. View the images of the F22 at Zandvoort below.