Suara.com – Former Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. (ret.) Doni Monardo reportedly died today, Sunday, December 3 2023 at 17.35.

The news of the death of the former Chair of the Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling Covid-19 was shared in chain messages in various WhatsApp groups.

“Retired Lieutenant General DR HC Doni Monardo, (Born 10 May 1963) has passed away on Sunday, December 3 2023 at 17.35 WIB. May his deeds of worship be accepted by Allah SWT,” said Special Staff of the Head of BNPB for the 2019-2020 period, Egy Massadiah, in a message. short, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Previously, Doni was confirmed to be receiving intensive care after undergoing surgery. Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari, said Doni Monardo was in a coma and undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Doni Monardo’s Career Tracks

Doni Monardo’s early career began when he was placed in the Special Forces Command or Kopassus from 1986 to 1998. During that period, he was assigned several times to various regions such as East Timor, Aceh and Bali.

In 2004, Doni Monardo was transferred back to Paspampres. While on duty, he took part in various training and was even assigned to Aceh before returning to Paspampres and then being transferred again to Makassar.

Doni Monardo’s career continued to rise, and his name received increasing attention when he was assigned by President SBY as Deputy Commandant of the Task Force to free the MV Sinar Kudus ship which was hijacked by Somali pirates.

In 2018, Doni Monardo decided to retire from his military career. He then served as Secretary General of Wantannas from 2018 to 2019. Furthermore, he headed BNPB and became Chair of the COVID-19 Acceleration Task Force in March 2020.

The Task Force is under the coordination of BNPB and was specially formed by the government, involving various ministries, institutions and other government units.

Almost every day Doni Monardo appears on Indonesian television screens to convey the latest developments in the Covid-19 case. This makes him very busy monitoring the development of Covid-19 to the point where Doni Monardo often makes the BNPB office his second home.

“He has spent sixty days sleeping in the office. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, he dedicates all his time, energy and thoughts to fighting Covid-19. Every day, no less than five to eight activities are carried out, ” wrote the BNPB statement uploaded on May 16 2020.

In December 2021, Doni Monardo was elected as General Chair of the Retired TNI Lieutenant General at the IV PPAD National Conference which was held at the PPAD Head Office. With this election, Doni Monardo officially serves as General Chair of PPAD (Central Management of the Army’s Retired Army Association) for the 2021-2026 period, replacing Retired TNI Lieutenant General Kiki Syahnakri.