On Tuesday, the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, elected on Monday, described his political priorities to the Polish parliament ahead of the vote of confidence in his government, which will be held later in the evening. In his long speech, Tusk, who is supported by a varied but pro-European majority, spoke about how Poland’s political line will change drastically compared to that of recent years: from 2015 until a few days ago, Poland was governed in a semi-authoritarian manner from the far-right party Law and Justice. Tusk has announced that on many points he will pursue policies exactly opposite to those implemented by Law and Justice.

His appointment came two months after the elections which were clearly won by the opposition parties. However, in November the Polish president Andrzej Duda, who is part of Law and Justice, had given the task of forming the government to his party. For many it was an attempt to buy time and postpone the establishment of a new government. Finally, on Monday, the outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had not obtained the confidence of parliament to form a new government and Tusk was elected in his place. Tusk had already served as prime minister of the country from 2007 to 2014 and president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019. In his speech he described the results of the October elections as a “peaceful rebellion for freedom and democracy”.

Presenting his government’s programme, Tusk promised that Poland “will be a strong link in the NATO chain, a strong ally of the United States and will regain the position of leader of the European Union”. This realignment of Poland to the European Union will have two concrete consequences, at least in the immediate future: the unblocking of European funding for Poland and more convinced support for Ukraine. Tusk said there was no alternative but to support it in the war against Russia, after the Law and Justice government had decided in recent months to drastically reduce its contribution to fighting the invasion, according to several commentators for a cynical electoral calculation.

Tusk then harshly attacked Law and Justice, saying he and his government will have to “spend a lot of time cleaning up”. Tusk was referring to the many policies promoted by Law and Justice that the opposition has harshly contested in recent years. In contesting them, Tusk read the manifesto of the Polish chemist Piotr Szczęsny, who on 29 October 2017 died by setting himself on fire in Defilad square in Warsaw as a sign of protest against the policies of the Law and Justice government. In his manifesto Szczęsny had written: «I protest against the restriction of civil liberties by the authorities. I protest against the violation of the principles of democracy by the government, in particular against the destruction of the constitutional court and the system of independent courts. I protest against the violation of the law by the authorities, in particular the Constitution of the Republic of Poland.”

Reading the manifesto, Tusk said: «I protest against the marginalization of Poland’s role in the international arena. I protest against the xenophobia introduced by the authorities into public debate. I protest against the reduction of press freedom by public television. I protest against the hostile relationship of power with immigrant people and against the discrimination of minorities, women, homosexuals, Muslims, and others.”

On immigration, he added that it is possible for Poland and Europe to have a “humane” approach that allows them at the same time to “protect their borders”. In speaking about it, he also referred to a major scandal that had recently put the Law and Justice government in crisis regarding the alleged sale of visas to hundreds, perhaps thousands of migrants, through a system of corruption that would have involved officials of various Polish consulates all over the world. ‘abroad.

Regarding the civil rights of the Polish population, he said that his government has already prepared an action plan that will be implemented from the first days to restore access to legal and safe abortion, which from 2021 in Poland is banned in practically all cases.

