Donald Tusk is elected as the new PM of Poland. Photo/Reuters

WARSAW – Polish parliament supports Donald Tusk to become prime minister. It ended eight years of nationalist rule and put the country on a path to thawing relations with the European Union.

Poland has frozen tens of billions of euros in European Union funds due to a dispute with Brussels over democratic standards, but Tusk, a former European Council president, has vowed to improve relations and unblock the cash.

Tusk received the votes of 248 MPs, while 201 voted against.

“I will be indebted to everyone who believed in this new and beautiful Poland, to everyone who believed in us…and decided to make this historic change,” he told the assembly after the vote, Reuters reported.

Earlier the same day, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party lost a vote of confidence.

His party came first in the October 15 election and had the first chance to form a government, but it did not have the necessary majority and all other parties refused to cooperate with it.

PiS has positioned itself as a defender of Poland’s sovereignty and identity while also raising the living standards of millions of people by increasing social benefits and the minimum wage.

But critics say PiS is undermining the independence of the judiciary, turning state-owned media into a propaganda channel and fueling prejudice against minority groups such as immigrants and the LGBT community.

In a sign of the deep personal animosity that PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski feels towards Tusk, he took to the podium after the vote and told the new prime minister – “I know one thing, you are a German agent!”