The fourth television debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency was held on Wednesday evening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and on this occasion too Donald Trump chose not to participate, thanks to the very large advantage that all the polls attribute to him due to the primaries. At the beginning of November, a New York Times poll showed him as the favorite in some key states also in the presidential elections against the Democrat Joe Biden. This is despite the fact that in recent weeks Trump has significantly raised the level of confrontation with his opponents, to an unprecedented point that has been described by many as worrying.

However, we must remember that the American elections are eleven months away, and that the polls must be taken with extreme caution: many things can still change.

Trump’s rhetoric is taking on increasingly authoritarian and violent tones: the next elections are described as the “final battle” and Trump speaks openly of the opportunity for “revenge” and “settlement of accounts” against his adversaries, indicated as “traitors” and “usurpers” of the popular will. With the exception of the most openly conservative ones, most of the US media has highlighted in recent days an increasingly radical drift in Trump’s rhetoric, which in some cases recalls the fascist rhetoric of twentieth century regimes.

In a recent interview with right-wing television Fox News, Trump responded to some questions about a possible authoritarian drift in his second term. He was rather evasive, but when pressed by journalist Sean Hannity he said: «No, no, I will not be a dictator, with the exception of the first day after the election: we will close the borders and we will drill, we will drill, we will drill. Other than that, I’m not a dictator.” Rather changing the subject, Trump referred to anti-immigration policies and the authorization of new oil drilling.

Trump has not abandoned the false narrative of the 2020 “stolen election” but is instead using it to fuel authoritarian agendas. In recent weeks he has defined political opponents as “parasites to be eradicated” – an expression used in the past by dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini – declared that immigrants “are poisoning the blood of the nation”, claimed that the former leader Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley deserves to be sentenced to death for treason and has advocated using the Army to restore order in the country, especially in Democratic-run states and cities.

Added to Trump’s already well-known verbal excesses are more concrete programs and plans presented during the election campaign for the next term or leaked through media investigations that spoke to people close to the former president. Trump is apparently working for a greater centralization of power, for control of the judiciary in order to prosecute political opponents, to fire thousands of public officials, replacing them with more “loyal” ones, and for drastic solutions against immigration, which include deportations and mass incarceration. Some of these anti-democratic solutions are openly presented in rallies, others are hypothesized and studied by bodies and representatives of the most extremist component of the Republican Party, which is now the majority.

According to many observers, the changed political context compared to the first election in 2016, with the radicalization and rightward shift of the Republicans, is one of the factors that make a possible second Trump term much more dangerous than the first. Then there is the personal situation of Trump, currently accused in four different criminal trials: today the former president, writes the New York Times, is “more angry, desperate and dangerous” for the democratic stability of the United States.

Already during the 2016 election campaign, Trump had used radical and anti-democratic rhetoric: he had spoken of fraud after his first defeat in the primaries in Iowa, he had threatened to have Hillary Clinton arrested, he had called Mexicans “rapists” and immigrants “animals” , had promised to ban Muslims from entering the country and had offered to pay the legal costs of supporters who beat up protesters. Once in office, he repeatedly pushed for criminal investigations of his political opponents, encountering resistance from judicial bodies, while more illiberal bills, such as the first “travel ban” that blocked entry to the United States from certain nations , had run into constitutional problems.

According to many media, today there could be less resistance to an authoritarian drift. The Republican party is much more cohesive on Trump’s most extreme positions (the most moderate and critical representatives were pushed not to run again or were defeated in the primaries), while the president’s inner circle has been working for some time to have a more loyal and efficient. The first term was characterized by a long series of resignations, replacements and great quarrelsomeness among the staff, which may not be repeated after a long process that brought Republican thinking into line with Trump’s political agenda.

The latter has been widely presented in these first months of the election campaign. A first goal after returning to power was worryingly summarized during a speech by Trump on National Veterans Day: «We will root out Communists, Marxists, fascists and left-wing radicals who live like parasites within our nation’s borders and who lie, steal and they cheat in elections. The external threat is much less sinister, dangerous and serious than the internal one.” The speech has been compared to that of dictators of the past and authoritarian presidents of the present such as Viktor Orbán or Recep Tayyip Erdogan and follows public and private statements in which the former president said he will move to have the Justice Department criminally prosecute his adversaries, from the Biden family to former collaborators considered traitors, up to the prosecutors who have accused him in civil and criminal proceedings.

According to an investigation by the Washington Post, there is also a plan unofficially explained by the former president’s closest collaborators to use the army to quell possible protests from the first day after his possible re-election. The legal way to do this would be to invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1871 law that allows the armed forces to be used to support police operations within the United States. Trump has instead said publicly that he wants to use the army to “restore order” in cities run by Democrats and to attack drug cartels, including on Mexican territory.

Trump also reiterated that he wants to reconsider NATO’s commitment and objectives and that he wants to implement a radical crackdown on immigration. This would involve the rejection of every asylum request, the overcoming of the principle of automatic citizenship for anyone born in the United States, the use of the army at the borders and the rounding up and imprisonment in detention camps of all illegal immigrants present in the country . On a legal level, he also announced that he will grant a presidential pardon to most of the people who participated in the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021: «I mean a total pardon, complete with an apology. Except for a couple of them, who perhaps lost control.” The pardon had already been widely used in the last days of his first mandate to protect friends and political allies.

Another project instead involves a radical replacement of a substantial part of federal officials and public employees: Axios reported it, revealing how the next Trump administration would like to re-propose an executive order already approved 13 days before the end of the mandate and then canceled by Biden. This inserts a new category within federal employees (“Schedule F”): those who belong to it will lose protection from possible dismissal. The order would allow 50,000 employees of federal intelligence and national security agencies, but also of the FBI, State Department and Pentagon, to be fired and replaced with officials more in line with the president’s political agenda.

After the end of Trump’s mandate and the assault on Congress on January 6, a major public debate developed in the United States on the need to further codify the limits of presidential powers to prevent the stability of democracy from being called into question in the future. . In December 2021, bills in this sense such as the “Protecting Our Democracy Act” were presented, which however never obtained approval from the Senate due to the opposition of the Republicans.