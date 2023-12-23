Suara.com – Donald Trump continues to be at the top in the electability level of candidates for President of the United States for the 2024 Republican Election, which early next year will enter the primaries and caucuses starting January 15 in Iowa.

From various polls, including Reuters/Ipsos and Economist/YouGov, Donald Trump is outperforming all other presidential candidates from the Republican Party, with a range of 41-55 percent.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador Nikki Haley are by far Trump's two strongest rivals.

Even if elections were held today, Trump is predicted to defeat incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.

According to a New York Times and Siena College poll, Trump leads Biden by a ratio of 46 percent to 44 percent.

In another poll conducted by Morning Consult/Bloomberg News, Trump leads Biden 47 percent to 42 percent.

Therefore, it is natural that Donald Trump's successful team is optimistic that the former President of the United States will smoothly get the Republican presidential candidate ticket at the Republican Party Convention in mid-July next year.

They also believe Trump will beat Biden on November 5 2024 when voting day for the 2024 election is held.

However, Trump is currently hampered by a legal case that could bury his dream of occupying the White House again, which he occupied for a period after winning the 2016 election.

Trump is involved in four major cases whose trials will not be held until next year.

Two of the four cases are national or federal level cases, while the other two are state level.

Sentencing in Colorado

Donald Trump (Instagram/@realdonaldtrump)

The first case is the charge of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. According to The Atlantic, this case will be tried in early March next year.

Then, on March 25 2024, Trump will be tried in Manhattan District Court in New York State in the case of hush money payments to a pornographic film star ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election.

Then, on May 20 2024, Trump will be tried in Florida in the case of illegally storing secret state documents after no longer being president. He was also charged with hiding the documents from state investigators.

The fourth case is the charge of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which was the only state to hold a follow-up election due to the tight vote count for the 2020 election in that state.

In the Georgia case, Trump is accused of ordering Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,000 votes. This is an indication of political interference to determine the election results in Georgia.

Apart from these cases, several states are holding their own trials regarding conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election, one of which is the state of Colorado.

On December 19, 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a ruling declaring Trump disqualified from the 2024 election held in the state of Colorado.

The Colorado Supreme Court concluded that Trump was involved in the attack on the House of Representatives, the Capitol, on January 6 2021 to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This attack was carried out by Trump supporters.

Trump has appealed to the United States Supreme Court, which is the country's highest court.

The ruling in Colorado could hurt Trump's political image and in turn benefit his rivals in the Republican Party, and of course Joe Biden, the Democratic incumbent.

However, according to political analysts, both from the Democratic and Republican camps, this verdict will actually further inflame the militancy of Trump supporters who will consider that their chosen figure has become a victim of a partisan legal process.

Tends to be partisan

Former US President, Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

The legal system in the United States itself seems partisan because judges are generally chosen from Democrats or Republicans, or it could also be because they were appointed by Democrats or Republicans.

The attorney general, both at the state and federal level, is a state official appointed by the state or federal government so he cannot be called partisan in cases with political nuances.

Meanwhile, Trump voters' view that the former US President is a victim of a partisan legal system could make Trump more confident in winning as much support as possible in the primary and caucus process next year.

Based on a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the majority or 70 percent of Republican voters do not believe the indictment at the Colorado Supreme Court.

Trump himself is confident that his appeal to the United States Supreme Court will be granted considering that six of the nine Supreme Court justices there are conservative judges who usually side with Republicans. The three other Supreme Court justices are liberal justices who usually side with Democrats.

This 6:3 composition of Supreme Court justices occurred after Trump appointed three conservative justices while in power, including a conservative Supreme Court justice to replace a liberal justice who died. Ethically, Trump should maintain the 5:4 composition of Supreme Court justices so that Supreme Court decisions do not appear partisan.

This change in the composition of the Supreme Court justices is one of the sources of concern among some circles in the US that Trump tends to be against democracy.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruling itself affects voters unrelated to either Republicans or Democrats.

Based on the same poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos from December 5 to 11, 2023, 57 percent of swing voters believed Trump had incited the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Interesting to Follow

Donald Trump. (Instagram @realdonaldtrump)

On the other hand, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, two of Trump's strongest rivals, tried to avoid the appearance of taking advantage of the Colorado court verdict.

“I will beat Donald Trump on my own terms. I don't need a judge to throw him off the ballot,” Haley told Fox News as reported by Reuters.

Like in Indonesia currently, the political climate in the United States is hot ahead of the elections which will also be held next year.

Democrats and some independents, as well as a small number of circles within the Republican Party, are trying to prevent Trump from entering the White House again because he is seen as endangering democracy.

As almost all civilian politicians around the world do, they do this by legal means, even though this maneuver makes Trump supporters think that the legal system is already very partisan.

Unfortunately, Trump himself did the same thing when he ignored ethics by adding one more conservative justice when there were already five conservative justices in the system of nine justices on the United States Supreme Court.

However, this legal battle makes the dynamics of democracy and the electoral process in the United States even more interesting to follow. Moreover, several countries such as Indonesia are also entering the election process.

Hotter times in the US Election will occur next year when the formal process of selecting Republican presidential candidates begins – and at the same time – the legal process against Trump is in a decisive phase. (Source: Antara)