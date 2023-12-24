The director of the first two “Home Alone” films, Chris Columbusrevealed the true story of why the former president of the United States, Donald Trumpappeared in one of the films set at Christmas.

The filmmaker recalled that, One of the conditions that Donald Trump imposed on him to film a scene in one of his hotels was that he be included in the filmingand although Columbus reluctantly agreed, he says the public reacted positively when they saw the tycoon interacting with Kevin McCallisterthe character played by Maculay Culkin.

33 years ago, “Home Alone” was released, a film that narrated the adventure of Kevin McCallister, a small eight-year-old boy who, accidentally, is left alone at home on Christmas night, after being forgotten by his family who undertakes a travels to Paris, so he witnesses how two thieves try to loot his home and, intrepidly, prevents it.

After its premiere, on December 21, 1990, and until its last day at the box office, the Columbus film grossed $476,684,675 worldwide, which gave the filmmaker the green light from 20th Century Fox. , to carry out the filming of a second part, in which Culkin's character who, a year after the events, spends a Christmas alone again, but this time by taking the wrong flight, as his family lands in Miami to enjoy the holidays; Meanwhile, he boards a flight to NY.

In this context, the director of the film told “Business Insider” that not everything was under his control during filming because, Although it was his idea to record in the reception of The Plaza Hotel, one of the most emblematic in New York City, the appearance of its owner at that time was not in his hands; Donald Trump.

According to Chris, when he wanted to film on location, the production approached those responsible for the venue and requested a permit, for which they had to pay a fee, and begin work. Likewise, he approached Trump, who owned the hotel from 1988 to 1992, to make this same request, and Although the politician accepted and put a figure on the table, he also conditioned Columbus by asking him to turn him into a character in his film.

“Like most places in New York City, you just pay a fee and you can film at that location. We approached the The Plaza Hotel, which was owned by Trump at the time, p“Because we wanted to film in the lobby, and (Trump) said yes, we paid the agreed price, but he also said: 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'” the filmmaker explained.

It was thus that Chris, not very convinced, agreed to the request in order to continue with the vision he had of the film in his head, however, when the film was projected to a group of spectators, before it was released in theaters, he feared receiving a negative reaction from the audience, since, although at that time, The businessman still had no political pretensions in the United States, he had already earned the enmity of a large part of society.

But, to his surprise, the opposite happened, because when the viewers saw the scene where he exchanges dialogues with Culkin, they exploded with emotion.

“When we first screened it, the strangest thing happened, people cheered and applauded when Trump appeared on screen, so I told my editor 'leave it in the movie, it's a moment for the audience,'” stood out.

During the scene, Kevin and Trump say:

-Kevin McCallister (KM): Sorry, sir.

-Donald Trump (DT): ¿Sí?

-KM: Where is the reception?

-DT: Behind the waiting room, to the left.

-KM: Thank you.

However, the director of other box office hits such as “Dad Forever” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” said that this demand produced a kind of tension in the filming: “It made its way through intimidation in the film.” .

This was not the only or last occasion in which Trump made it a condition to appear in a film, while it was filmed in his hotel, since that same year the director of “Scent of a Woman”, Martin Brest and his screenwriter, Bo Goldman, had He had to write a special role for the businessman, who interacts with Al Pacino in one of the scenes.

