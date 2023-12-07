loading…

Former United States President Donald Trump said the current nuclear bomb’s power is 500 times that of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Former President of the United States (US) Donald Trump warns about potential use nuclear weapons and stated there was a risk of that happening during the current Israel-Hamas war.

When criticizing President Joe Biden, Trump said that society did not discuss the potential use of nuclear weapons when he was in office.

Trump has coupled that with growing concerns about the use of nuclear weapons and in a meeting with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday. The former president said that this is the biggest problem facing the world today.

“The level of power of nuclear weapons is extraordinary. Take for example Hiroshima or Nagasaki and that was decades ago and multiply that by 500, that’s what would be a big bomb today,” Trump said.

“Whether it’s Israel or big countries, nuclear weapons are the biggest problem we face,” he said, as quoted by Newsweek, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Israel has never confirmed that it has nuclear weapons, but comments following the Hamas attack on October 7 have strengthened the belief that the Jewish state is also armed with them.

Revital “Tally” Gotliv, a member of the Israeli Parliament, called on Israel to use “doomsday” nuclear weapons to level Gaza.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu stated that nuclear weapons were an option for the conflict and was later suspended due to his statement.

The comments drew condemnation from several countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned whether the Israeli officials’ statements constituted an “official declaration” that Israel has nuclear weapons and called for inspections.