The former president responds to Chris Columbus' accusations that he forced his cameo in the Christmas classic.

There are few cameos that give as much play as that of Donald Trump in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The sequel to the iconic Macaulay Culkin movie was released two years after the original, in 1992, and led to Kevin McCallister straight to the Big Apple, where new and old problems awaited him.

One of the main locations for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was the Hotel Plazawhich at that time belonged to the conglomerate run by Donald Trump.

A little while ago, we told you that Chris Columbusthe film's director, recalled how the then-future president of the United States agreed to have Home Alone 2: Lost in New York filmed in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, but, in addition to the fee that productions usually pay, Trump demanded that the brave women appear on the tape.

As part of the public cheered the presence of Donald Trump in the test viewings of the film, they decided to leave the cameo in the final footage, although Columbus emphasizes that it was a forced situation.

Donald Trump responds to Home Alone 2 director

Well, the former president's response did not take long to arrive: as reported by Deadline, Donald Trump turned to the social network Truth to refute Chris Columbus' argument.

“Thirty years ago, director Chris Columbus and others were begging me to do a cameo in Home Alone 2. They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but especially persistent.

I accepted and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket and the movie was a huge hit, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me every time they broadcast it. However, 30 years later, Columbus says that I got into the movie; Nothing is further from reality.

That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they were intimidated or didn't want me, why did they leave me and keep me there for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!”

Donald Trump believes that Chris Columbus wants to take advantage of the press that is being talked about Donald Trump these days, with the former president fighting to regain the Oval Office in 2024.

Be that as it may, Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a topic that tends to come up frequently from time to time, so it's easy for you to read about it again in the future.