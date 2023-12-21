Despite the engines being turned off far from the tracks, the last few weeks in the world of Formula 1 have been characterized by the controversy over the Wolff case, which arose following a note released by the FIA ​​at the beginning of December. The statement, which specified how an investigation had started regarding a possible exchange of confidential information between a Formula 1 Team Principal with a member of Formula One Management, was clearly aimed at the indiscretions which had appeared shortly before in the Magazine F1 Business right about the Wolff couple.

The issue continued for forty-eight hours of fire, given that the rival teams also decided to take sides in favor of the Wolffs, therefore in stark contrast with the Federation, which therefore found itself in a rather complex position. The same governing body took a step back after less than two days, just on the eve of the awards ceremony in Azerbaijan, claiming to have concluded the investigation positively, i.e. ascertaining that there had been no exchanges of information.

Although the issue may have officially reached its final act in that statement, in reality the controversy sparked by the initial FIA statement has left consequences that are still visible today. Both Wolff spouses expressed their regret for how the matter was handled, also adding that they were evaluating possible legal action.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, on the starting grid

However, it is clear the relationship between the Federation and F1 is far from solid and this latest episode represented just another drop in a vase that already seems full, especially behind the scenes. Stefano Domenicali addressed what happened recently, arguing that the FIA ​​must examine its conscience to improve the credibility of a sport that is expanding in various countries.

The CEO of F1 tried to tone down the tone by recalling how there must be a diversification of skills in the exercise of roles between those who hold the commercial rights of the series and those who are its governing body, but not without shooting an arrow towards the Federation.

“I believe that the more Formula 1 grows, the more the differentiation between FIA and Formula 1 becomes less and less relevant. We must talk about a sports platform that needs a diversification of skills that must be clear, so everyone must examine their conscience to do their job better”, explained Domenicali during an interview given to La Politica in Ball on RAI broadcasters.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

“It is clear that at this moment we need a Federation that must do the examination of conscience in the right way. We are lucky enough to do this work because there are extraordinary Federations around the world. We couldn't do without the course marshals, the race officials and all those who work with passion.”

“Without their vital contributions, we could not do our work. But it is clear that certain attitudes should not be done. This is a theme on which we will have to build, in a constructive way as is our and my style, a future, because here we are playing for the credibility of something that is becoming increasingly bigger”, added the CEO of Formula 1. Each of the two parties has its own objectives, but from F1 it is a not too veiled message in a historical moment in which the relationship between the two entities is anything but idyllic, especially behind the scenes.

