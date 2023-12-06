Marc Marquez in Ducati. There is probably no topic that has been more debated in the world of motorsport in the last ten days. The debut was in line with expectations, because in the Valencia MotoGP tests the eight-time world champion immediately found the feeling with the Gresini Racing Desmosedici GP, finishing fourth fastest, just under two tenths from the best performance from Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia.

From there it was a succession of opinions and opinions from more or less experts on what the champion from Cervera will be able to do in 2024, after having turned his back on Honda in its most difficult moment to guarantee himself the best bike on the grid. There are also those who are skeptical and believe that such a cumbersome figure will end up hurting a system that has worked perfectly like that of Ducati, which led Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin to fight for the title until the last race, placing Marco Bezzecchi also on the lowest step of the World Championship podium.

However, among these there is not the CEO of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, Claudio Domenicali, who actually seems to think that the #93 could represent further added value. Or at least this is what he declared in an interview given to Repubblica.

“Marc will make us grow further: our other 7 champions have begun to study the way he drives. He will be a stimulus, an example. They will all become better. We will have greater internal competition, our opponents’ race for the World Championship will become more complicated. This year Martin he learned a lot from Bagnaia, Pecco will do the same with Marquez. We will continue to raise the level, have you seen Di Giannantonio? Six out of 8 Ducatisti have won at least one GP”, argued Domenicali.

Photo by: Dorna

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Ducati has just returned from a triumphant season to say the least, in which it brought six riders to success, taking home an impressive 17 GPs. Records, however, are made to be broken, not without throwing some digs at the competition on the subject of concessions: “It seems impossible. But we’re trying. Our opponents have asked to change the rules from next year, otherwise we’re too strong for them. The organizer satisfied them. No problem, on the contrary: for us it is the best marketing campaign.”

Among the Ducatisti, however, Domenicali has his favorite rider and it is not difficult to hypothesize who it is, given that Bagnaia brought the last two world titles to the gates of Bologna: “I choose Pecco: he’s Italian, he races in the official team and with him there is a particular empathy. But Marc is a very champion, if he is good enough to deserve the title we will be happy. He will certainly fight until the end for the World Championship.”

Asking him where this certainty comes from, he explained that it’s not just a matter of sensations: “We did almost scientific simulations, comparing his performance with that of his brother Alex, who raced in his current team. But I won’t say the results even under torture “.

If Marc Marquez made the leap from Honda to Ducati, the Japanese company had tried to steal its technical guru, engineer Gigi Dall’Igna, from the Red Team. And Domenicali himself cannot hide the fact that he is one of the brand’s strong points: “He is a star in his sector. We are very aligned: I hope he stays with us forever, but I don’t rule out that one day Honda could make him a mega offer. But not even Gigi knows all the secrets of the magic Ducati formula: there are some well nailed to the floor of Borgo Panigale”. In fact, he added: Ducati’s winning formula is like Coca-Cola’s: secret. In the company, everyone knows only part of the recipe. But no one knows all the ingredients.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Read also: