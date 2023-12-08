This Friday, December 8, the superweight begins what is your best day of the week, very strong among market operators, driven, according to Bloomberg reports, by the expectation that interest rates in the United States will begin to fall in 2024.

He Mexican peso It woke up this Friday with a gain of 0.8% in international operations, as it is the best day that the national currency has had since the same day, but last week, when it appreciated 1.2 percent.

He dollar Today’s day started below 18 pesos, with a wholesale price of 17.32 pesos per dollar.

Bloomberg indicates that the superweight is favored in this session by the report that the EU Department of Labor released this day, which indicates the creation of 199 thousand jobs in November, after registering 150 thousand in October.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, December 8, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.70 and sells at 18.29 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.60 and sells at 17.74 Banorte buys at 16.25 and sells at 17.75 Citibanamex buys at 16.93 and sells at 17.89 Scotiabank buys at 17.13 and sells at 17.60

the dollar rate It is updated throughout the day.

