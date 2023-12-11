The dollar is putting pressure on the Superpeso at the start of the weekly tradingthis Monday, December 11.

The peso, in international markets, is located at 17.41 pesos per wholesale dollarmeaning a depreciation of 0.39% or 7 cents compared to last Fridayaccording to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias. So far in the session, The peso is pressured by a strengthening dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.25 and 17.55 units, Monex specialists reported.

This is how other currencies dawn

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with an appreciation of 0.11%. The euro falls 0.03% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.23% thanks to a decrease in housing prices and ahead of the Central Bank meeting.

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, falls 3.8%maintaining little investor appetite.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, December 11, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

16.55

17.68

Banorte

16.20

17.60

Citibanamex

16.82

17.85

Scotiabank

15.15

18.15

Azteca Bank

16.60

18.19

affirm

16.40

17.90

Hoy, The best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is in Citibanamex and the sale is in Banorte.

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

With information from SUN

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions