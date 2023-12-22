He Mexican peso It is very strong at the end of the week and before the first weekend of the holidays.

The superweight woke up today, Friday, December 22, before Christmas, with an appreciation that breaks the floor of 17 pesos per dollar, better than at the close of the previous day.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar Today's trading started with a price of 16.98 pesos per dollar wholesale.

El Universal points out that, driven by the expectation that interest rates in the United States will begin to fall next March, market operators began the day buying Mexican pesos.

He also points out, citing Bloomberg, that the last time the exchange rate was below the 17-unit mark was more than three months ago.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, December 22, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.35 and sells at 17.80 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.08 and sells at 17.22 Banorte buys at 15.85 and sells at 17.25 Citibanamex buys at 16.40 and sells at 17.35 Scotiabank buys at 15.20 and sells at 18.20

Do not forget that the dollar rate updates throughout the day.

