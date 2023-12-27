He Mexican peso It is super strong in the middle of the week and before the second weekend of the holidays.

The superweight woke up today, Wednesday, December 27, before the New Year, with an appreciation that keeps it below 17 pesos per dollar.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar Today's trading started with a price of 16.94 pesos per dollar wholesale.

El Universal points out that, in the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias, reaching a minimum level of 16.91 pesos and subsequently rebounding slightly.

He also points out, citing Bloomberg, the exchange rate has remained below 17 pesos thanks to the low operability of the markets and the modest economic agenda.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, December 27, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.50 and sells at 17.80 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.11 and sells at 17.26 Banorte buys at 15.80 and sells at 17.25 Citibanamex buys at 16.40 and sells at 17.37 Scotiabank buys at 15.20 and sells at 18.20

Do not forget that the dollar rate updates throughout the day.

