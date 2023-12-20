The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.07 pesos per wholesale dollar, without relevant changes compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias, reaching a maximum of 17.10 pesos, affected mainly by the strength of the dollar. However, shortly afterwards it was appreciated thanks to the advance in October retail sales, which far exceeded the consensus estimate of 2.0%, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.25 | On sale: 17.90 BBVA Bancomer | To purchase: 16.21 | On sale: 17.35 Banorte | Upon purchase: 15.90 | On sale: 17.35 Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.57 | On sale: 17.53 Scotiabank | To purchase: 15.20 | On sale: 18.20

MV

