The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 16.96 pesos per dollar wholesalewhich means a marginal appreciation of 0.07% or one cent compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias, the peso reached a minimum level of 16.94 to later rebound slightly. The exchange rate remained below 17.00 units during the weekend, thanks to the Christmas holiday and the low operation of the markets, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico.

Azteca Bank | Upon purchase: 16.50 | For sale: 17.80 BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 15.93 | On sale: 17.46 Banorte | Upon purchase: 15.85 | On sale: 17.25 Citibanamex | To purchase: 16.40 | On sale: 17.41 Scotiabank | At purchase: 16.74 | On sale: 17.38

